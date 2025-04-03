First Weekend of April Events

YSF pickleball courts View Photo

The first weekend in April has several community events planned for April 5th and 6th, 2025.

First, the Columbia College Teaching and Learning Summit begins with a dinner tonight and will be held all day tomorrow. More details are in the news story here.

Saturday morning the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting the first pickleball tournament at the new courts. The tournament is for everyone to have fun, build community and raise funds for new lighting that will allow for longer play hours and safety. Registration details are in the event listing here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park’s Opening Day is this Saturday. Weekend train rides will continue after this weekend daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October. For opening weekend, vintage railroad equipment will be on display including the Sierra Railway coach cars No. 5 and 6 that were featured in numerous movies and television programs. In addition to the six-mile, 45-minute round trip ride, park visitors are also encouraged to have a picnic, shop at the store and observe the train crew operate the turntable at the start and end of each day.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding the April Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month they will discuss No till Gardening, Preparing Vegetable Garden Beds and Strawbale Garden Preparation. More details are in the event listing here.

If you have your tickets Saturday is the drive through dinner supporting Sonora High FFA Agricultural Education. Ticket holders will be picking up at the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse on Rawhide Road.

Sunday there are several events.

Sunday is the 37th Annual Jamestown Walk/Run. The 1 mile family fun run encourages group costumes and outfits and there is also a 5K run/walk. Proceeds go to the school’s 6th Grade Science Camp and Band Program. Registration details are in the event listing here.

The Aronos Club is hosting a Tea and Fashion Show that has sold out. The event raises money for the Aronos Research Club scholarship program for Columbia College students. In addition to the fashion show, the tea will include music, prizes and tap dancing as detailed in the event listing.

The Calaveras Community Band is having a Spring Concert on Sunday at 3:00 p.m., at the Smart Performing Arts Center at Bret Harte High School in Angels Camp. The Concert is free and the band consists of all ages, from teenagers to octogenarians. Conducted by Mic Harper, the Band will be playing “Twelfth Street Rag,” “Funiculi Funiculi,” Holst’s “Suite in E Flat,” some Benny Goodman, and more as detailed here.

Volunteer tree planting in the Rim Fire footprint has begun. Join the effort by signing up with Tuolumne River Trust, details are here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “The Marvelous Wonderettes” starting April 18 at the Fallon House Theatre. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform “The Glass Menagerie” also starting April 18.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Pinocchio’s. Check out movie times at local theaters.