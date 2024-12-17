Passes Now Officially Closed For Snowy Season

Regional Pass Closures View Photo

Sonora, CA — Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass are both closed for the winter season.

They join Highway 120 Tioga Pass, which Yosemite officials announced earlier. Caltrans reports that the recent storm cycle, and accumulation of snow, make it unrealistic to reopen the passes this winter season. About seven inches of new snow fell over the weekend.

Sonora Pass is currently closed eastbound at the OHV SNO-Park, and crews out of Long Barn have cleared the parking lot at SNO-Park to allow for winter recreation activities. Parking permits at that location need to be purchased ahead of time.

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is closed at the Mt. Reba Turnoff. The passes will remain closed until the spring and summer travel season. Caltrans makes every effort to have the passes back open at least ahead of Memorial Day weekend.