Columbia, CA— Educators, students, and community members are invited to get inspired by the teacher and one of the students of the transformative movie “Freedom Writers.”

The 2007 film stars Hilary Swank as a teacher who does not give up on the at-risk Los Angeles teenagers deemed incapable of learning to take an interest in their education and future planning. The college is hosting the Teaching and Learning Summit featuring the renowned educator and author Erin Gruwell and Mauricio ‘Tony’ Becerra, one of the original Freedom Writers, as they share their experiences and insights on fostering inclusive and equitable learning environments. The two-day event kicks off with a light dinner and special film screening at the college’s Dogwood Theatre on April 3rd at 5 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session with them and a book signing.

Day two, Friday, April 4, begins with the pair leading sessions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to event officials, the pair will lead sessions to “inspire educators and community members to cultivate resilience and empowerment in the classroom. Their message of hope and perseverance highlights the importance of building inclusive educational spaces where all students can thrive.”

While the summit was designed for educators, all are welcome to attend and get useful tactics to improve student achievement and engagement. The event is free, but registration is required, as space is limited. For more information, contact Kirsten Miller at 209-588-2155 or millerk@yosemite.edu.