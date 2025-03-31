California Launches New Effort To Celebrate 175th Anniversary

Yosemite in view - CA 175 anniversary View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The State of California is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year, and the United States is celebrating 250 years.

We reported earlier that Tuolumne, one of the original 27 counties, recently unveiled a commemorative logo for its 175th anniversary.

Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced today that there will be a coordinated effort to encourage communities up and down the state to celebrate the 175th anniversary of California’s statehood, on September 9.

Newsom says a working group is being launched, supported by an Ambassador Circle of state and external leaders, to encourage and highlight efforts by communities across the state to celebrate 175 years.

Newsom says, “Throughout American history, California has been a beacon of innovation, shaping the very essence of the American Dream. The state has played a monumental role in igniting movements that have redefined industries, expanded rights, and shaped society. From the farmworker revolution that championed labor rights to the free speech movement that set new democratic standards, California has consistently been at the forefront of progress.”

California’s milestone comes as the country gears up to celebrate 250 years this July. The working group will lead commemorations of both California 175 and America 250, with state agencies and departments celebrating efforts that reflect upon and honor the state and country’s history, and also building on efforts to better communities into the future.

A short video was unveiled this morning, and you can watch it by clicking on the video box.