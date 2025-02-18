Tuolumne County Celebrates 175th Birthday

Tuolumne County - 175th anniversary logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — A commemorative logo was released this morning by Tuolumne County government leaders in recognition of the 175th anniversary of being incorporated.

We reported earlier that the county passed a resolution last week celebrating the milestone.

The country reports, “The resolution highlights the county’s evolution from its earliest days and recognizes all who have contributed to the county’s development over the past 175 years. This anniversary serves as a celebration of the past, as well as an opportunity to reflect on our present and look forward to a bright future.”

The county became one of California’s original 27 counties on February 18, 1850.

A media release put out by the county this morning adds, “From its pivotal role in the Gold Rush era to its contributions to transportation development, agriculture, and the preservation of cultural and natural resources, the county has left an indelible mark on California’s history. As the home to the iconic Yosemite National Park, Tuolumne County is renowned for its natural landscapes, including the Tuolumne River and Stanislaus National Forest. These awe-inspiring features have made the county a destination for outdoor recreation, tourism, and a hub for environmental stewardship.”

Visit Tuolumne County will be highlighting special events this year in recognition of the anniversary. Click here for more information.