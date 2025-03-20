4th Weekend In March Events

The fourth weekend in March has several community events planned for March 22nd and 23rd, 2025.

First on Friday Sonora Odd Fellows is opening its doors as a community 3rd space for a variety of card and board games starting at 6pm. Laugh and play and make friends, the monthly event is free.

American Civil War Association is organizing the Knights Ferry Civil War Days this weekend. Experience in living history as troops will set up camps in the Stanislaus River Park near the historic covered bridge. Tour the store set up on site and battle times are Saturday, 1 pm and 4 pm and Sunday, 11 am and 2 pm.

The Calaveras Gem and Mineral Show will be held at the Calaveras Fairgrounds with weekend. Items for sale include gems, rocks, minerals, fossils, tools, beads, jewelry and food trucks and a snack bar will be on site. The event hosts gold panning, demonstrations, exhibits, silent auction, kids zone, a treasure hunt, prize drawing, and rock and mineral identification. There will be free parking and a free shuttle. Admission is $7 per adult, kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

A two day Antique Fair will be held in the Veteran’s Memorial Hall in Tuolumne. This is the 15th year, with the fair opening at 8 am with a preview for the first hour on Saturday with buyers paying $5 for that first hour and at 9 am it is open to everyone until 4 pm. On Sunday the fair is from 10 am to 3 pm, details are here.

Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division is having a Green Waste Dollar Dump Day Event on Saturday morning as reported here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “Legally Blond” as detailed in the blog here. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform “The Glass Menagerie” in April.

Volunteer tree planting in the Rim Fire footprint has begun. Join the effort by signing up with Tuolumne River Trust, details are here.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Diamondback. Check out movie times at local theaters.