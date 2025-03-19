Get Rid Of Green Waste For A Buck

Tuolumne County, CA — While many are working on clearing debris like leaves, Tuolumne County Public Works offers a cheap way to dispose of green waste instead of burning it.

The department’s Solid Waste Division will be having a Green Waste Dollar Dump Day Event this Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Residents clearing their property of hazardous vegetation can dispose of it at the Cal Sierra Earth Resource Facility located at 14909 Camage Avenue, off Tuolumne Road. Residents can bring up to one (1) cubic yard (3x3x3) of green waste for a dollar. Any amount over that will be charged at the regular disposal rate of $7.75.

This event is only for residents. No contractors or commercial businesses are allowed. Residents must prove they live in the county using a driver’s license or utility bill. Public works officials provided this list of what is and is not acceptable green waste:

Acceptable items include grass clippings, leaves, pine needles, flowers, tree trimmings and limbs, brush and dead plants.

Not accepted items include waste, liquids, trash, ashes, or plastic bags; plastic, glass, metal, or wire; pet waste, or kitty litter; tree stumps; and palm trees/leaves.

For more information or questions on the program, contact the Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.