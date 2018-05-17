Tioga Pass To Reopen Next Week

Tioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park Enlarge

Yosemite, CA – Highway 120 Tioga Pass will reopen to motorists next week, but motorists better gas up before rolling down the roadway.

While the gates will swing open for the season on Monday, May 21st at 9 a.m. travelers will want to fill up before hitting the highway as there will be no gas stations open on the route. The nearest pumps will be at Crane Flat.

Campers don’t get too excited as all campgrounds along Tioga Road remain closed. There is also no opening date yet set for the Tuolumne Meadows store and visitor center. Park officials are not ruling out some additional storm activity that might bring snow and icy driving conditions next week, which could temporarily close the roadway. Tioga Road typically opens from late spring to early fall and is closed for the winter season.

Caltrans road crews finished clearing snow and debris along Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass the first week in May allowing both roadways to open, as reported here. To find out road conditions anytime, go to the mymotherlode.com’s homepage and click on traffic.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic