Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass Is Open

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass Enlarge

Arnold, CA — Those venturing to the high country this weekend now have their choice of whether to travel over Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass or Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

We reported earlier that Highway 108 Sonora Pass reopened yesterday at 2pm and Caltrans confirms that Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass just reopened at noon today (Friday). Those planning to be one of the first over the passes should travel with caution and be aware that weather conditions can change quickly this time of year, according to Caltrans.

Yosemite National Park officials report that it is unclear when Highway 120 Tioga Pass will re-open.

Written by BJ Hansen.