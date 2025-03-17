Camp Tuolumne Trails Appoints Michael Yaley As Camp Director

Groveland, CA– Camp Tuolumne Trails has named Michael Yaley as its new Camp Director, the organization announced Monday. Yaley, who brings 30 years of experience in camp leadership, will oversee the camp’s daily operations, including summer programs, year-round initiatives, and business development.

He previously served as General Manager for UC Berkeley’s Cal Alumni Association’s Lair of the Golden Bear Camps in Pinecrest, Calif., where he spent 17 years managing its three family camps—Blue, Gold and Oski. Before that, he worked 13 seasons in various roles, including Food Service Manager and Facilities Manager. During his tenure, Yaley led a team that hosted nearly 10,000 guests per season and employed more than 150 seasonal staff, making it the largest alumni-owned family camp in the country.

“We are thrilled to have Mike join our team,” said Jerry Baker, founder and president of Camp Tuolumne Trails. “His extensive experience and knowledge in managing camp operations will provide another level of efficiency for CTT’s day-to-day processes and procedures.”

Yaley holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from California State University, Chico. For more information click here.