Interfaith Financially Forced To Scale Back Hours During Period Of High Demand

Sonora, CA — After reviewing past, current, and future financial projections, Interfaith Social Services has made the difficult decision to reduce staff and the hours of operation.

Interfaith is located on Striker Court in Sonora and provides food and services to those in need. It is currently open five days a week.

A statement provided by CEO Doug Linze, and the Board of Directors, states, “It was determined that the current financial trajectory is not sustainable. Staffing cuts are necessary, and the hours of operations will also be reduced.”

Effective April 1, 2025, the Interfaith doors will only be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 am – 1 pm. Interfaith currently serves approximately 1000 Tuolumne County residents per month, an increase of 25-30% from 2023 to 2024. The increased need, combined with the increased expenses, is negatively impacting the organization’s ability to offer the same level of service.

The statement adds, “We will continue to look for ways to make our operations more efficient.”

Interfaith also thanked the 100-plus volunteers, along with several local businesses, who graciously support their efforts.

The organization concludes, “In addition to cutting costs, it is imperative that we secure additional funding and food donations to continue the level of service that our clients have relied on. Interfaith relies solely on private donations to feed and clothe those in need. Deuteronomy 15:8 states, ‘You shall open your hand to your brother, to your poor and your needy in your land.’ We are committed to this mission with your support.”

Interfaith was founded in the early 1980s by about a dozen churches in Tuolumne County to provide for the needs of struggling residents and families. It was a desire to have a central location that all participating churches could support, rather than each church having their own resource center. The current list of supporting churches includes: First Presbyterian Church of the 49’ers, Sierra Bible Church, St. Matthew Lutheran, Sonora United Methodist, St. Patrick’s Catholic, Country Cowboy, Mountain Lutheran, Word of Life Fellowship, All Saints/St. Josephs Catholic, The Gathering, Twain Harte Bible, Mt. Calvary Lutheran, Mountain Ranch Community and Tuolumne Methodist Church.