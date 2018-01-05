State Bill Proposes Stricter Penalties For Distracted Driving

Cell Phone Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — A bill passed in the California Senate is aimed at further cracking down on driving while using a cell phone.

The California Senate passed legislation yesterday that would categorize the offense as a moving violation and result in a point added to the violators driving record. It could in turn make the individual’s vehicle insurance go up in cost.

Currently the penalty is simply a $20 fine for the first offense and a $50 fine for subsequent offenses, but no points added to the driving record. The financial penalties would remain the same under the proposed change. The legislation now moves to the Assembly for consideration.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.