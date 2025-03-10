Sonora Officer Injured In Weekend Crash

Sonora Police Department View Photo

Sonora, CA — There was a crash on Saturday evening at around eight o’clock on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection that involved a Sonora Police Department patrol vehicle.

The PD reports that an unidentified officer was traveling northbound, responding with lights and sirens to an emergency call for service when the vehicle collided with a Toyota Prius. The Prius then also hit a Jeep Cherokee. The Officer was transported by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora to treat what was described as “non-life-threatening injuries.” The other people involved suffered minor injuries. The CHP is handling the investigation and no additional information has been released at this time.

We will pass along more information when it becomes available.