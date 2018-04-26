Quantcast
Assistance In Cleaning Up The ‘Atmospheric River’ Mess In Groveland

Flood Damage In Downtown Groveland
Flood Damage washed the road over these culverts downstream In Downtown Groveland by storage units Photo Icon Enlarge
04/26/2018 1:33 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Groveland, CA – Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) is making it easier for residents to clean up after last month’s atmospheric river lead to widespread flooding in the Groveland area.

The day after the torrential down pour, Board Chair John Gray, whose district covers Groveland, detailed the damage, as reported here along with pictures. To assist residents and business owners in clearing away the debris the county has placed a 40 yard container in the parking lot of the Groveland Library/Youth Center located at 18990 Main Street in Groveland. OES officials outline that this container is available for disposal of trash related to flood clean-up efforts and ask the public, “Please limit the use of the container to trash related to flooding and storm damage materials.”

Of note, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare a local state of emergency due to the flooding a week later to garner state funding for cleanup and repairs, as reported here.

