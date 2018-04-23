Business Council Reacts To Stone Mill Center Victory

Stone Mill Center Project Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Business Council has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog critical of the lawsuit filed against the planned Stone Mill Center project.

We reported on April 13 that visiting Judge Frank Dougherty sided against the plaintiff, Citizens For Responsible Growth, whom argued that a full Environmental Impact Report was necessary for the development near the Pedro Wye. Click here to view the earlier story.

The new blog by Business Council President Jeff Redoutey applauds the research conducted by Judge Dougherty, thanks the developer, Columbia Union LLC., for its willingness to fight the suit, and details what they feel are the main impacts of delaying the project.

You can find the blog here.

