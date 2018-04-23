Vehicle Stolen In Tracy Recovered in Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — Two men from Ceres were arrested after law enforcement officials tracked them down in connection to a stolen vehicle.

The Tracy Police Department contacted the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office because a 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat had been reported stolen, and an electronic tracking device indicated that it was sitting in the Chicken Ranch Casino parking lot in Jamestown.

The sheriff’s office coordinated with the security team at the casino, and they were able to arrest 50-year-old Cary Toves and 37-year-old Genevieve Arretche, who had arrived earlier in the day. Toves was charged with possession of the stolen car and Arretche, a passenger, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The arrests occurred this past Friday.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic