California Auditor Calls For Creating Statewide Homeless Council

California State Capitol Building Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — A new state report shows that California has at least 134,000 homeless people, accounting for 24-percent of the country’s homeless population.

Los Angeles alone has over 55,000 homeless people. The report by California Auditor Elaine Howle argues that the state is doing a poor job trying to address homelessness, and recommends the creation of a board or council to address the issue.

32-percent of the state’s homeless are living in shelters, and the others are in vehicles, abandoned buildings, parks and streets. Only 18-percent of those under the age of 18 are living in shelters.

Following the release of the report yesterday, the Associated Press reports that state lawmakers are beginning discussions about how to create and fund such a council. To read an earlier story about the homeless count in Tuolumne County, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.