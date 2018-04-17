Supervisors Endorse CA Tax Credit For Firefighter Training Expenses

Archive Marshes Fire Photo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A bill is going through the California legislature that would create a personal income tax credit for volunteer and professional firefighters.

AB 2727, authored by Republican Heath Flora, would specifically provide a personal income tax credit for cost incurred for training and equipment for qualified firefighters. It is not to exceed $1,500 annually and could cover up to 80-percent of expenses. Tuolumne County relies heavily on trained firefighters during the busy summer season, and the board voted 4-0 to endorse the bill. It has also received the support of the statewide organization the Rural County Representatives of California.

Assistant Fire Warden Paul Avila noted to the board that most of the fire departments in the county rely on volunteers, and indicated this would be a big benefit to them. District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan added that she would like to see a second letter sent to Assemblyman Flora, and others, requesting that a similar tax credit be extended to search and rescue and public safety volunteers.

