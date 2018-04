Tree Work sign Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Linoberg Street, near the Washington Street intersection, will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The closure will be due to tree removal work in downtown Sonora between 7am-5pm. In addition, three parking spots will be temporarily blocked off behind 81 Washington Street. Be prepared for activity in the area.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic