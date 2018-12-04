Second Weekend In April Events

The second weekend in April is full of events. Second Saturday Art Night, put on by Sonora Chamber of Commerce and the 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee, encourages art, music, shopping and dining downtown later than usual from 5:00-8:00PM. The Friday before is an event that supports their efforts called Friday Flix at the Sonora Opera Hall. This Friday will feature the movie Men in Black.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Million Dollar Quartet in Columbia at the Fallon House. Sonora High School will conclude performances of Into The Woods this weekend. Saturday in the High School’s Annex, view Elementary Art Showcase.

Those who got tickets can look forward to the 10th Annual Celebrities Serving Dinner put on by the Tuolumne County the Sonora Sunrise Rotary this Friday, April 13 in the Four Winds Ballroom at The Hotel at Black Oak Casino Resort. This year the event is raising money for the first universally accessible playground in Tuolumne County to replace current park that sits outside the Tuolumne Memorial Hall. More details are in the news story here.

For local schools it is already time to start the registration process for next year and for new Kindergartens, details on Mark Twain Elementary School’s process is here.

Friday the The Women’s Improvement Society of Tuolumne invites everyone to preview the TWIST Tea event from 6:30- 8:00PM at the Tuolumne City Memorial Hall. The theme this year is California Dreamin’

Saturday the Friends of the Calaveras County Fair and the Junior Livestock Committee are hosting the Whiskerino Dinner Dance at Frogtown, details are here.

The Sgt. Bobby Rapp Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Mountain Springs Golf Club in Sonora.

In Copperopolis it is the Calaveras Genealogy Society’s Spring Seminar.

In San Andreas, Saturday morning, the animal shelter is offering a Free Rabies Vaccination & Micro-chipping Clinic.

Enjoy the Living History Day at the Angels Camp Museum Saturday and also from 11AM to 2PM Bret Hearte High School in Angels Camp is hosting a Calaveras Children’s Fair presented by The Resource Connection Resource & Referral Services and Community Partners. Also in Angels Camp, the Foothill Community Church will host the Women’s Ministry Spring Luncheon or visit the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Sonora for Bunco and a Tostada Bar Luncheon.

As detailed in KVML’s “Newsmaker of the Day” here there will be a Welcome Home Veterans Bike & Car Show at the Sheriff Posse Grounds from 10AM till 4PM Saturday. Also Saturday in Jamestown join a hike of Peoria Mountain or on Sunday join a ranger led hike to New Melones Dam Overlook.

Sunday enjoy breakfast at the Sonora Elks Lodge put on by the Girl Scouts.

Sunday is also the 42nd Annual Columbia Wine Tasting from 1PM till 4PM at Columbia State Historic Park. There will also be classical music at the Red Church/St. James Episcopal in Sonora.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.