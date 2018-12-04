Vietnam Veterans Chapter 391 Hosts Bike & Car Show

Larry Bramblett Enlarge

The local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 391 is hosting their second annual Bike and Car show this Saturday.

Larry Bramblett, President of the local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 391, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Spectator admission is only $5 for vehicle parking, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Food, drinks, music and prize drawings will all be a part of the event.

All makes, models and years of cars and “motor” bikes are welcome. The show will be held at the Tuolumne County Sheriff Posse Grounds on Rawhide Road in Jamestown.

The vehicle entry fee is $35 which includes a commemorative pin.

At this late date, online registration is encouraged at www.vietnamveterans391.org or contact Kathi Bramblett at 209-533-1575.

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will support local veterans, community outreach and scholarships.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

Written by Mark Truppner.