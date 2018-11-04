T.U.D. Schedules Special Meeting Regarding GM Search

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will meet Thursday to have further discussions about the recruitment process for a new General Manager.
We reported last week that GM Tom Haglund will be retiring this summer. The board of directors recently postponed a vote on awarding a new contract to the group CPS HR Consulting, the firm that led the search which resulted in Haglund’s hiring three years ago. Board members have requested a list of other potential recruitment agencies, and information from eight firms will be reviewed at the meeting.
The special session, which is open to the public, will begin at 1pm on Thursday in the T.U.D. meeting room.