TUD General Manager Haglund Planning To Retire

Tom Haglund Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A special Tuolumne Utilities District meeting is scheduled for Friday to discuss the process for finding a new General Manager.

Tom Haglund has relayed to the board of directors that he is planning to retire this summer, likely within the next 90 days. At the most recent meeting the board tabled a vote regarding whether to hire the firm CPS HR Consulting to lead the recruitment search. They are the same group that oversaw the efforts that eventually led to Haglund’s selection three years ago. Haglund was hired in September of 2015….leaving his position as the City Administrator in Gilroy.

Board member Jim Grinnell floated the idea of recruiting Dave Andres to again serve as interim GM, as the process could take several months to find the right the candidate. Andres served in the interim role prior to Haglund’s arrival, which came following the retirement of former GM Tom Scesa.

Friday’s workshop regarding the development of a plan and strategy for the recruitment process for a new GM will begin at 1pm in the board meeting room.

Written by BJ Hansen.