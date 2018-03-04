Calaveras Supervisors Schedule Closed Session Regarding PG&E Lawsuit

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Leaders in Calaveras County have called for a special meeting this afternoon and only one item is on the agenda.

The Supervisors will meet in closed session so that board members can have a conference with legal counsel regarding a lawsuit against PG&E. The county announced plans in February to file litigation against the utility in hopes of recovering costs associated with the 2015 Butte Fire. The meeting will begin at 1pm and it is unclear if any action will be announced in public session afterwards. Fire investigators determined that a tree leaning into a power pole ignited the deadly blaze. The board has retained a coalition of law firms that specialize in wildfire cases. Calaveras County is hoping to potentially recover millions of dollars in taxpayer losses.

