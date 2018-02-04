First Town Hall Meeting This Week Over CCWD Rate Hike Roll Out

CCWD Logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A water district now planning to roll out water and sewer rate increases later this year is holding the first of several outreach town hall meetings this week.

As reported here, Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) spokesperson Joel Metzger explains that the district’s proposed five-year rate hike plan was a tough decision made necessary by a widening gap between its operations budget and actual costs to maintain viable systems. Last week the board voted to send Prop. 218 notices out to district customers, alerting them to its intent.

Today, CCWD released the meeting schedule, which will kick off on Thursday in Copperopolis at Black Creek Park Center (920 Black Creek Drive), beginning at 6 p.m.

A total of five meetings are scheduled this month, all beginning at 6 p.m. They are as follows:

— Friday, April 13 in Sheep Ranch at the Central Calaveras Fire Rescue Station (11309 Sheep Ranch Road)

— Monday, April 16 in West Point/Wilseyville in the West Point Elementary School Multipurpose Room (54 Bald Mountain Road)

— Tuesday, April 24 in Ebbetts Pass/Arnold at Independence Hall (1445 Blagen Road)

— Thursday, April 26 in Jenny Lind/Rancho Calaveras at the Veterans Hall (189 Pine Street, Valley Springs)

A town hall meeting for the Vallecito/Douglas Flat/Six Mile area is planned as well, time and date to be announced, which will be held at the Vallecito Church.