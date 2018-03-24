Risk Regarding Water Well Contamination Due To Flooding

Risk of flood water ground well contamination pamphlet Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — With the recent torrential rains and more on the way this weekend, The Tuolumne County Environmental Health Office is warning Mother Lode property owners of what to look for if they suspect a ground water well has been impacted.

The office has posted detailed material on what to do if flood waters reach a well, how to inspect a pump and well along with other tips. County officials offer two key warnings regarding well breaches: Do not drink or wash in the water and never turn on the well’s pump for fear of electrocution. For an environmental health pamphlet on well contamination advice, click here Tuolumne County Environmental Health contaminated well .

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.