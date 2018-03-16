Cancelled Due To Weather: Twain Harte Meadows Park Planning Forum

Twain Harte Meadows Park Area Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The winter storm and related travel safety impacts has so far forced the cancellation of at least one community event this weekend.

Organizers made the call today that conditions are too unsafe to hold the Twain Harte Meadows Park community planning forum that was to be held tomorrow at the Twain Harte Community Center. Apologizing for the inconvenience, they additionally request interested locals to please pass the word along to others who might have been planning to attend that the meeting is cancelled.

To read more about plans for the park, previously reported here, click here.