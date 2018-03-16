Friday School Delays And Cancellations

Friday myMotherLode.com weather radar Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Some schools are starting late, or closed today, in the Mother Lode, due to snow.

Click here for the latest list. It will be updated when more information comes into the news center. Wet weather is expected to continue into early Saturday. Click here for the latest update from the National Weather Service.

Also, a ribbon cutting scheduled for today by the group Give Someone a Chance for a new shower bus for homeless residents, which was going to feature several local dignitaries, has been postponed.

The Twain Harte branch library is closed due to weather.

