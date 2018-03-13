Update: WX Advisory, Flash Flood Warning & Winter Storm

A Significant Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for southern Tuolumne County and eastern Mariposa County until 5:45 PM.

At 4:51 PM PDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Yosemite Lakes to near Kaiser Point. Movement was north at twenty-five mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of thirty mph are possible with this storm.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

The Flash Flood Warning also remains in effect for southwestern Tuolumne County and western Mariposa County until 6:30 PM.

The C.H.P. has reported minor flooding on Highway 49 near Bagby. Flooding is expected to continue for the next couple of hours as heavy showers and thunderstorms will be dropping 0.25 to 0.45 inches in a very short period of time.

Additionally, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada through 11 PM Wednesday.

Afterwards, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Sierra Nevada from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.

Total snow accumulations through late Friday will range from eight inches to six feet above the 3,000 foot elevation.

Snow levels will lower from 8,000 feet today to 3,500 to 5,000 feet by Wednesday, then remain around 3,000 to 4,000 feet through the remainder of the week.

Southwest wind gusts up to fifty mph will continue at times over the higher terrain.

Impacts to travel will likely be severe with travel delays, chain controls, and possible road closures. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Plan travel accordingly.

Flash Flood Warning Instructions: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. Travel is not recommended while the Warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Written by Mark Truppner.