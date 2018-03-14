Tuolumne County June Primary Candidates’ Roster Finalized

Tuolomne County Election Office Enlarge

Sonora, CA — We now know which local candidates will appear on the June primary ballot in Tuolumne County.

The deadline was 5pm today for candidates in races where the incumbent is not seeking re-election. There will be four candidates seeking current District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Evan Royce’s seat. They include Merv Cancio, a teacher at Curtis Creek School, Anaiah Kirk, a correctional counselor at the Sierra Conservation Center, Laurie Sylwester, a Professor at Columbia College and Aaron Rasmussen, a local veterans advocate and forestry technician tutor.

The District Two supervisor race will include incumbent Randy Hanvelt, and challengers Ryan Campbell, a Tree Mortality Analyst, and Dave Titchenal, a local business owner.

The Sonora City Council will have four candidates seeking two open seats. They include incumbent Jim Garaventa, David Axelrod, a local attorney, Kurt Bryant, a kitchen assistant and Colette Such, a retired healthcare administrator.

There are two candidates for Tax Collector, Justin Birtwhistle, a Certified Public Accountant and Michelle Ronning, a Revenue Recovery Manager.

Races in which there is only a single candidate include Sheriff (Bill Pooley), Superintendent of Schools (Cathy Parker), Assessor/Recorder (Kaenan Whitman), Clerk/Auditor/Controller (Debi Bautista), District Attorney (Laura Krieg), Superior Court Judge seat 1 (Donald Segerstrom) and Superior Court Judge seat 2 (Kevin Seibert).

