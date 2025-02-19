Sonora Councilman Storms Off After LGTBQ Resolution Fails

Sonora Council Meeting View Photo

Sonora, CA — The most contentious issue on the Sonora City Council meeting agenda on Monday was whether to move forward with a resolution of support for the LGBTQ community against hate crimes.

It came following an incident in Jamestown in which a local LGTBQ man was lured to an apartment complex and allegedly attacked because of his identity.

Over 10 people spoke in favor of passing a resolution on Monday evening. The City’s attorney, Douglas White, then urged the council to proceed with caution since the legal process is still underway and action could potentially taint a future jury trial. He also pointed out that the city earlier passed a Social Equity Resolution, and the county hasn’t, and the incident occurred outside the city limits.

Mayor Ann Segerstrom was opposed to moving the new resolution forward at this time. Addressing those on hand, she said, “It is kind of hurtful that you think that we are ignoring the situation. We aren’t. We are trying to be as rational and judicious as we can be in the situation. No one is happy that this young man was assaulted, but to rush into a resolution, I think is not appropriate at this time.”

Councilmember Mark Plummer was especially outspoken against the resolution and brought up several points. He stressed that he is not against the LGTBQ community, and has friends in the room who were speaking in favor of the resolution. Using a counterpoint, he stated, “Just last year we had seven rapes and 35 aggravated assaults inside the City of Sonora. I didn’t see one person protest, or come out, and worry about that. I mean rapes are really horrible, it ruins a life.”

The response prompted some heckling from the crowd who came out to speak about the item. He told them that they were “mind readers,” claiming to know the intentions of the crime (whether or not it was spurred by hate) before the investigation had concluded.

Plummer also argued that the earlier Social Equity Resolution (he voted against) was done to divide people politically, with the final language selected. He also added that he would like to see the city put the sheriff’s office’s phone number on the city’s website to help people learn about how to receive concealed carry permits (so people can protect themselves).

Councilmember Andy Merrill was the main proponent pushing for a resolution. He argued that it simply takes a stand against LGBTQ hate crimes and doesn’t mention a specific event (in response to tainting a jury pool). He said, “This is a community (LGBTQ) that I think everyone in this room can recognize has been targeted, for centuries, and we’re going to do nothing about it. We’re going to say that the Social Equity Resolution is enough?”

Merrill continued, “What do you say to people who renew their wedding vows? Oh, is this pointless? Or, is it a recommitment to the values that make us American in the first place? There have been so many wars in our nation’s history, where we could have elected to stand on the sidelines, but we didn’t. We did something about it.”

Councilmember Bess Levine added that she is in favor of passing a resolution against LGBTQ hate crimes, minus the reference to a specific incident. Councilmember Steve Opie expressed opposition.

In the end, it failed with a 2-3 vote (Merrill and Levine in favor and Plummer, Opie and Segerstrom opposed). Visibly upset, Merrill then quickly packed up all of his items and abruptly walked out of the meeting. Opie pointed out to him that there were still other things to vote on, and Merrill told the four members that they still had a quorum (the number needed to legally hold a meeting) and could finish without him.