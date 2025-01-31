Alleged Attack Targeting LGBTQ Community Member Under Investigation

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — While details are still under investigation, Tuolumne County Sheriff David Vasquez is commenting on an investigation into an incident that happened earlier this week at the Oak Hills Apartments in Jamestown.

There have been rumors circulating about a young adult being lured to an apartment under false pretenses and being attacked because of identity. The unidentified individual is in their mid-twenties. The incident was reported on Tuesday at around 7 pm.

Sheriff Vasquez said that more information on the case would be released, possibly later today. He says, “Right now, because it is an active investigation, we are exploring all avenues and information associated with this case.”

He continues, “As far as (commenting on) a motive, I want to make sure that we have all of the information first, before I confirm or deny validity as to why and how.”

No arrests have yet to be made.

While the investigation is still under investigation, Vasquez did want to stress, in forceful terms, “Without having all of the totality of the circumstances, I do want to say, in general, that these types of crimes (hate) are 100-percent contrary to the values that we hold in Tuolumne County. We will actively be pursuing any cases of this type of nature. It is important for people to know that these acts, whether fueled by hate or any other hateful ideology, are anti-American. We will protect all people in Tuolumne County, equally, under the Constitution that we swear to uphold. This should stand as notice that if there are individuals out there who are harboring these types of ideologies, that they will be met with the full scope of the authority of this county, and we will relentlessly pursue these types of crimes and will investigate them fully, and ensure that they are submitted without delay to the District Attorney for prosecution.”

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.