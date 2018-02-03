Fire Damages Sonora Home

Fire Damages Home On North Arbona Circle View Slideshow

(4 Photos)

Sonora, CA — A fire in the 700 block of North Arbona Circle caused extensive damage to a least the roof of the residence.

The fire was reported to the Sonora Fire Department at around 9am this morning. Fire Captain Brittan Gregory says, “When we arrived on scene there was light smoke coming from the attic of the two story residential structure. We’re getting a handle on it, and getting it knocked down. As of right now, the cause is still under investigation.”

The homeowner, Carol Doud, tells Clarke Broadcasting that it appeared as though the fire ignited from the HVAC unit. Doud, well known for attending and speaking up at various government meetings in the county, and volunteering free time to pick up litter and garbage throughout the city, was not injured in the fire. It is unclear the total extent of the damage.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.