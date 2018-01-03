First Weekend Of March Events Roundup

Veterans Memorial Hall and Military Museum Enlarge

Several community events listed in our calendar offer a variety of indoor experiences. Travel with care to and from the local ski resorts (the ski report is here) and you can take the bus to Dodge Ridge as reported here.

Before the weekend check in with the Sonora Main Library on Friday, March 2nd from 10:30-Noon for a special birthday party in honor of Dr. Seuss. Kids of all ages are welcome. The library is celebrating National Read Across America Day with stories, games, crafts and a treat.

Theater performances continue with Mamma Mia! Musical Theatre by Sierra Reparatory Theater at the East Sonora Theatre. “Tale As Old As Time: An Enchanted Musical Revue” will be performed in San Andreas at the Performing Arts Center.

On Saturday only is a Table Mountain Hike, and Infant Child Enrichment Services (ICES) is hosting a local conference for early childhood educators called Riding the Early Childhood Rollercoaster at The Hotel & Conference Center at Black Oak Casino Resort in Tuolumne.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners are hosting an Open Garden Day and the Mother Lode Bonsai Club is looking for help in making plans for its annual show.

Sunday is full of events too including two breakfasts, Hi 4-H Pancake Breakfast at the Sonora Elks Lodge, and the open to the Public, Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Smyth-Bolter Post 58, The American Legion of Sonora.

In Angels Camp at the Museum enjoy the Lecture: “The Chinese in Amador and Calaveras Counties from the Gold Rush Onwards”

At Tuolumne Veteran’s Memorial Hall on Sunday will be Donkey Basketball sponsored by the the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. Donkey Sports, Inc. of Entiat, Washington will be providing the donkeys and the officials. Donkey Sports officials will be strictly enforcing the rules against players abusing the donkeys in any way. However, there is no such rule applied to the donkeys abusing the riders! Teams this year include Summerville and Sonora High Alumni, CHP, Tuolumne County Sheriff, Fire, and Ambulance. Also, for your enjoyment during the game, the local Veteran’s Association will be on site offering delicious BBQ sandwiches for sale.

Sunday March 4th the InFocus Photography Show opening reception will be held in Angelo’s Hall in Columbia.

View snow conditions for yourself from a local webcam listed here, and traffic information is here.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.