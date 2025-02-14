Tangipa Criticizes Decisions About California Fair Plan

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Congressman David Tangipa is speaking out against actions taken by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara related to the California Fair Plan.

This week, Lara announced that the Fair Plan was approved to seek $1 billion from insurance companies to cover mounting claims following the Los Angeles fires, and up to 50% of the cost could potentially be passed on to policyholders.

You can read a new blog from Tangipa, entitled, “The Fair Plan Is Out of Money,” by clicking here.

“This is just another band-aid to a broken system,” argues Tangipa. “California needs to address the problem instead of just treating symptoms. We must focus on risk mitigation, such as vegetation management, and clear regulatory hurdles that prevent the implementation of proper safety measures.”