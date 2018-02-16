President’s Day Freeze Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, which is in effect from late Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

Overnight low temperatures will range from twenty-six to thirty-two degrees.

Freezing temperatures can damage or kill plants that are sensitive to cold. Please check on the elderly and make sure your animals have a warm shelter.

If you are traveling this Holiday weekend, be aware that a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area for Sunday from 2 AM to 6 PM.

Winds of twenty to thirty-five mph are likely with gusts up to sixty-five mph in wind prone locations.

Expect strong cross winds along some highways, particularly along CA 89 and Highway 395. Roads may be closed to high profile vehicles at times.

A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Written by Mark Truppner.