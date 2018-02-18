Caltrans Plans Beginning Feb. 19

Sonora, CA — Except for Monday, which Caltrans crews have off for Presidents Day, motorists will have a few work zones to maneuver through this week.
In Tuolumne County, plan for ten-minute travel interruptions on Highway 120 Tuesday through Friday between the Tenaya School entrance and White Gulch Road during drainage work scheduled from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Five-minute or so traffic stops are possible on Highway 120 Wednesday and Thursday between Green Springs and Moccasin roads where striping under a moving closure is slated to roll out from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
On Highway 108 there might be brief travel hiccups Tuesday through Friday again this week between Soulsbyville Road and West Twain Harte/Plainview Road for shoulder work underway from 8:15 a.m. until 4 p.m.
In Calaveras County, Tuesday through Friday ten-minute delays are anticipated along Highway 26 between Gold Creek Drive and Hogan Dam Road where a utility crew will be busy from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Expect momentary waits on Highway 49 those same days for shoulder work that will be going on between Gatewood and Court streets from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.