Deadline Fast Approaching For Calaveras Community Grants

Calaveras Community Foundation Office Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA – There are only two days left to put in applications for Calaveras Community Foundation Competitive Grants (CCF).

The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday (Feb.15) and all applications must address one of these three initiatives provide by CCF to be considered for funding in the 2018 cycle:

Seniors Initiative: The Foundation wants to work with local and regional senior service organizations to expand these efforts, focusing on services such as nutrition, mobile dental services, socialization, and home repairs and so much more that will allow our seniors to remain in their homes and to age with health, safety and dignity.

Youth Initiative: Projects that provide our County youth with challenges to enhance their understanding and appreciation of science, technology, engineering and math are critical as technology evolves around us. Activities designed to prepare young adults for challenges they may experience in their ongoing education are paramount. Examples of proposals from the past include: Lego Robotics, science camps, youth mentoring program, gardens, electronics, art and musical endeavors. The possibilities are endless.

Community Enrichment Initiative: What projects would enrich your community? As a repeat initiative from 2017, the Foundation considers the grants given clearly represent an example of the kind of efforts that reflect Community Enrichment. Examples are: Writer’s Conference, Rehab of the Three Senses Trail at Calaveras Big Trees, and collecting stories and memories from Calaveras County seniors that will be published. Options include, but are not limited to art, music and historically related subjects. Each community surely has a wish list of projects left undone due to lack of finances.

CCF has doled out more than $1,900,000 in competitive grants, scholarships and assistance since its inception in 2000. Application guidelines and forms are available here. Call the CCF office at (209) 736-1845 or email: info@calaverascommunityfoundation.org for further details.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.