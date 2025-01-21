Updated Timeline For Gold Strike Road Closure

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Bridge work will close Gold Strike Road in San Andreas for a couple of weeks, but the date has been delayed due to difficulties in securing essential materials needed for the work.

The bridge over Murray Creek is located on Gold Strike Road just south of Leonard Road.

Providing an updated schedule, the Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that Gold Strike Road will have one-way traffic control, at the bridge, starting today and continuing through this Friday (January 24), from 8 am- 5 pm. Then, starting Monday, January 27 through Friday, February 7, there will be a full closure. Designated detour routes will be set up around the work area. After that, until February 14, there will be intermittent full closures and one-way traffic control, on weekdays from 8 am – 5 pm, until the project is completed.