Biden: My Administration Created Jobs Every Single Month

White House Image - mml View Photo

President Biden issued statements regarding the job market.

Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his statements:

“With Friday’s report of 256,000 new jobs in December, we have created over 16.6 million jobs over the course of my administration and this is the only administration in history to have created jobs every single month. Although I inherited the worst economic crisis in decades with unemployment above 6% when I took office, we’ve had the lowest average unemployment rate of any administration in 50 years with unemployment at 4.1% as I leave. Although forecasts were projecting it would take years to achieve a full recovery, we have had the strongest growth and employment creation of any advanced country, brought inflation back down, and achieved the soft landing that few thought was possible. My administration has achieved record high employment rates for working age women and the lowest black-white unemployment gap on record. Incomes are up almost $4,000 more than prices.

There is more to do to lower costs, but we’ve taken action to lower prescription drug prices, health insurance premiums, utility bills, and gas prices that will pay dividends for years to come. This has been a hard-fought recovery, but we’ve made progress for working families, showing what can be accomplished when we build from the middle out and bottom up.

Starting a small business is an act of hope and confidence in the economy. During my Administration, American entrepreneurs took the first step in this journey in record numbers, filing 21 million new business applications – more than during any other Presidential Administration on record. Over the last four years, we’ve seen the strongest four years for new business applications on record.

My Administration has empowered this unprecedented wave of entrepreneurship by significantly expanding access to capital and by making historic investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, and clean energy that are benefiting small businesses in communities across the country. And today, the Small Business Administration announced that the federal government built on this support by awarding $183 billion in federal contracts to small businesses and $78 billion to small disadvantaged businesses in Fiscal Year 2024 – both record totals.

Small businesses powered our economic recovery and will continue to make our economy the strongest in the world.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.