Standard Park Fee Proposal Revamped

Sonora, CA — Instead of implementing spectator entry fees, the Tuolumne County Recreation Department is now proposing to increase the cost that leagues pay to rent fields.

We reported in September that the Board of Supervisors was considering a proposal to charge people $5 to attend sporting events at the park. It would have brought in $75,000 annually and was designed to offset the costs of park upkeep. Several community members spoke sharply in opposition and a vote was tabled by the board so that other options could be explored.

The Tuolumne County Recreation Department is now proposing to increase the field rental rates, instead of charging entry fees, with the idea that the costs will be spread out by the leagues (and its participants).

A memo to the Board of Supervisors, from Library and Recreation Director Eric Aitken, says, “For years, the Tuolumne County Recreation Department has subsidized all youth programs by 70% of the cost to run the program. Currently, the subsidized field rental fees are $7.75 per hour per field for youth programs and $18 per hour per field for adults. Due to budget constraints, we are proposing to establish a Field Rental Rate of $25 per hour per field for both youth and adult users. The proposed fees have been set to recover 100% of the direct costs to provide these programs.”

The Supervisors will vote on the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting which starts at 9 am in the board meeting room. The Standard Park item is scheduled for discussion at 1:30 pm.