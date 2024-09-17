No Decision On Standard Park Entrance Fees

Sonora, CA — Some additional steps will be taken before deciding whether to implement fees to attend sporting events at Standard Park.

As reported earlier, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote today on whether to implement a $5 fee for adults to attend games. It would raise around $75,000, annually. Library and Recreation Director Eric Aitken pointed out that there is deferred maintenance at the park, aging water infrastructure, and needed updates. He also clarified that the proposed admission price would be for adults to attend for an entire day (as some soccer families have several kids playing on a given Saturday).

During the public comment period, several people raised concerns about pricing families out of participating in youth sports and having to make a decision whether to just drop kids off for games, and not be regular spectators. Some lobbied for increased advertising opportunities and community fundraisers, as alternatives. The county also received a letter from the Youth Sports Foundation of Tuolumne County, which is constructing a facility next door in Standard, and who has expressed an interest in acquiring the park, which they argue would be a win-win situation for both sides.

Aitken noted that Tuolumne County Youth Soccer is the largest group that utilizes the park and pays around $7 an hour to rent a field. There were questions raised about whether those fees could be increased (instead of requiring adults to pay), or potentially a hybrid model with smaller entrance fees.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk was very vocal about exploring what the Youth Sports Foundation could possibly offer, and three of the five supervisors expressed an interest in looking into it.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell took issue with the board talking about moving forward with negotiations with YSF because that specific topic was not on the agenda. Campbell stressed that he, personally, has zero interest in selling Standard Park to another group.

District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon pushed for organizing a workshop in the next month to look at various options for raising revenue, and to invite stakeholders. Supervisors David Goldemberg and Kathleen Haff were also in favor of the idea, and county staff was directed to move forward on that plan.

The supervisors then recessed for lunch, and some members of the audience who had spoken asked for clarification if any action was taken on the proposed entrance fees. Board Chair David Goldemberg confirmed to those on hand that no decision was made today.