TCVB Expects Busy 2018

Sonora, CA — New strategies and initiatives to attract tourists to Tuolumne County will be the focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.
Lisa Mayo, Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau Executive Director, will be the guest. One emphasis this year will be to expand visitation year-round, and during the midweek, as opposed to the peak season, and weekends.
She will also speak about a new “DestinationNEXT” study that will be conducted, which will serve as a roadmap for tourism growth into the future. You call also hear why the TCVB will be notably be focusing on the UK market this year, new technology being employed at trade shows, and a new sponsorship program that local groups and events can request money from.