Mid-December Events

41st Sonora Christmas Parade -- Photo Jon Petersen View Photo

There are several holiday events and performances scheduled, this is an overview from our events calendar for the weekend of December 14th and 15th. First the Sonora High School Golden Regiment Band is performing a free Choir and Wind Ensemble concert in the High School Auditorium at 7:00 PM tonight, Thursday, December 12th.

Tonight the Aronos Club is hosting Ladies Bingo Night Out. Organizers encourage wearing a favorite Christmas sweater or hat. The cost to attend is $20 and more details are here.

Friday Tuolumne Park and Recreation will present the annul Christmas Parade and Market in downtown Tuolumne. The Parade will start at 6 PM. The Market will open before the parade at 4 PM at Westside Memorial Park. The Market will also run Saturday from 10 AM through 2 PM.

Jamestown Elementary invites everyone to their single performance Friday night of Annie Jr.! Tickets include dinner and the show starting at 6 PM as detailed here.

It is 2nd Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora and you can join Tuolumne County Arts for a free arts and craft workshop. This month’s activity will be Christmas Cards & Crafts. At the Sonora Chamber of Commerce building the Tuolumne County Arts is also hosting the closing reception for its annual fundraising Aauction & Holiday Art Show and the end-of-year exhibit, The Small Works Show and The Works of Linda Blair.

The Sierra Waldorf School is hosting their annual holiday fundraising event the Elves’ Faire at the School off Rawhide Road in Jamestown. Participate in candle dipping, wreath making, cake walk, the kids-only workshop, and the fan-favorite tiny tree raffle, as well as shopping from local vendors. There is free entry and free parking, location details are here.

The Word of Life Fellowship will be performing its annual Christmas Musicale, “Awe & Wonder.” Performances are at 7 PM Friday and Saturday and Sunday at 1 PM.

The Sierra Bible Church will have a Live Nativity Friday and Saturday starting at 6 PM. Lawn chairs are welcome and hot cider will be available the Commons area. After the nativity there will be a candle lighting.

Pine Cone Singers will perform their winter concert, “The Very Best Time of Year”, on Friday at 7 PM, at Gateway Community Church in Groveland. The concert repeats on Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM ticket details are here.

Join the Jamestown Youth Center’s 10th annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday from 9-11:30 AM at the Jamestown Community Hall. Event details and more about the breakfast and tickets are here.

Support the MiWuk/Sugar Pine Fire Protection District and get photos with Santa from 11 AM – 2PM as detailed here.

The Groveland Ranger District’s Forest Service Staff will be at Ackerson Meadow from 9 – 11 AM to provide information and help with picking out a tree. Details are here.

Later on Saturday at 5 PM, join the Groveland and Big Oak Flat community as they kick off the giving season with a tree lighting ceremony. The tree will feature ornaments representing a specific local child’s need, details about the Groveland Giving Tree are here.

The Annual Kids’ Christmas Party at Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge will be this Saturday from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM with cookie decorating, crafts, face painting, goodies, a prize raffle and a visit with Santa Claus and the Grinch as detailed here.

The Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will host Gavilan College Saturday at 6 PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

1st Annual TJ Walker Memorial Tournament will be at the Freedom Sports Facility this Sunday. Food and beverages will be available for a donation so don’t bring your own. Get all the tournament details in the event listing here.

Over 50 nonprofits are participating in Christmas Tree Lane in Courthouse Park. This Saturday Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in Courthouse Park courtesy of the City of Sonora and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce, and the Holly Jolly Wagon will also be available.

The nightly Christmas Light Show in Crystal Falls continues with a large light display and Christmas songs starting on Eel River Drive from American River Drive, details are here.

The Athletic Scholarship Foundation of Tuolumne County is hosting its annual Christmas Light Show through New Year’s Eve. Donations at the light show with over 15,000 lights synchronized to music support the sports foundation who has provided more than 500 sports grants to children of economically-challenged families. The show is at Joyce Court off Phoenix Lake Road as detailed here.

Murphys Creek Theatre will present a spooky reimagining of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol told from the perspective of “dead-as-a-doornail” Jacob Marley. Tom Mula’s Jacob Marley’s A Christmas Carol will haunt the Black Bart Playhouse from through December 22.

Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer through December 22 at the Fallon House location. For more details read the blog Shouts of Glee for SRT’s ‘Rudolph’ here.

Black Oak Casino is hosting Sunday community events this Sunday and on the 15th and 22nd where they will light up Heritage Park in a “grand style from 5 pm to 7 pm.” They will be giving away treats, coco and hot apple cider while people walk around the park and check out the decorations and kids visit with Santa.

The Merchants of The Junction Shopping Center are hosting a “Giving Tree” this holiday season as detailed here.

Send us your kids’ letters to Santa for a chance to win a gift certificate, details are on 93.5 KKBN here. If your Elf on the Shelf is up to something send us a picture details are on Star 92.7.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Gus’s Steak House. Check out all the Sonora Christmas Town Events, the movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders check out local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.