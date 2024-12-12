Light Rain
Senator Alvarado-Gil Authors Christmas-Birthday Blog

By B.J. Hansen
Senator Marie Alvarado Gil

Sacramento, CA — The California Senator who represents the region has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog that takes a light-hearted look at the “Politics of a Christmas-time Birthday.

The Senator notes that she will be celebrating her 50th birthday this coming Christmas Eve. Having recently left the Democratic party, to become a Republican, she writes, “My first piece of advice is to go purple over red, or blue if you’re more comfortable, when it comes to gift wrapping and decorations.”

Alvarado-Gil’s district covers the Mother Lode counties and stretches into the Central Valley.

Her full blog is here.

Elected officials are invited to submit myMotherLode.com blogs as a way of communicating directly to area constituents about issues facing the region.

