Senator Alvarado-Gil Authors Christmas-Birthday Blog

Sacramento, CA — The California Senator who represents the region has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog that takes a light-hearted look at the “Politics of a Christmas-time Birthday.

The Senator notes that she will be celebrating her 50th birthday this coming Christmas Eve. Having recently left the Democratic party, to become a Republican, she writes, “My first piece of advice is to go purple over red, or blue if you’re more comfortable, when it comes to gift wrapping and decorations.”

Alvarado-Gil’s district covers the Mother Lode counties and stretches into the Central Valley.

Her full blog is here.

