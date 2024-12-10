Revised Locations For Calaveras County Bridge Improvements Project

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Calaveras County Public Works has revised the locations of its Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program Project beginning today.

As we reported here last week, the work is to be done by T.P.A. Construction, Inc., out of Sacramento, with county road officials reporting the locations at Hogan Dam Road over Slate and Bear Creek. While crews will still be working on the bridge over Bear Creek, these new locations have been added, with the repairs beginning Tuesday, December 10, 2024, and running through Friday, December 13, 2024:

Camanche Parkway over the Mokelumne River (Bridge 30C0073)

Milton Road over Calaveras River (Bridge 30C0069)

Hogan Dam Road over Bear Creek (Bridge 30C0056)

“Traffic lanes approaching the bridges will be reduced to one lane using flaggers and warning devices,” noted county public works officials. That could create motorist delays of up to 15 minutes for moving large equipment. The work hours will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Any questions or to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).