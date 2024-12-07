Bridge Repairs Bring Traffic Delays In Calaveras County

CCPW Hogan Dam Bridge work View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Motorists will face traffic delays in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County due to bridge repairs next week.

County public works officials have contracted with T.P.A. Construction, Inc., out of Sacramento, to complete the work on the Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program Project (BPMP). There will be up to 15-minute delays on Hogan Dam Road due to heavy equipment being used and flaggers directing traffic.

The work begins on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, and runs through Friday, December 13, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the following bridge locations:

Hogan Dam Road over Slate Creek (Bridge 30C0057)

Hogan Dam Road over Bear Creek (Bridge 30C0056)

Questions or urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).