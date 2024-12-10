Michelson Proclamation Aims To Inspire Future Generations

Murphys, CA — Calaveras County will celebrate the accomplishments of physicist Albert Michelson with a special day in his honor.

Albert Abraham Michelson Day will be recognized, countywide, on December 19.

Michelson was born on that day, in Prussia, in 1852. As a young child, around three years old, his family immigrated to the United States and settled in Murphys.

Michelson went on to become the first American to win the Nobel Prize in Physics for his work studying the speed of light.

Recently, thanks to a community effort, a new exhibit opened at the Angels Camp Museum, “Albert Michelson: Illuminating the Universe.” The project was two years in the making and spearheaded by passionate community members, the museum, and groups like the Calaveras Office of Education, the Calaveras Community Foundation, the Angels Camp Museum Foundation, and the Murphys Old Timers Museum.

There was a 5-0 vote at today’s Calaveras Board of Supervisors meeting to recognize Michelson with the special day.

Doug Modlin, a Calaveras resident, who is also a former Chief Engineer at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, stated, “We honor not only an extraordinary man, but also the transformative power of curiosity, persistence, and intellectual achievement. Establishing Michelson Day is not just a tribute to Albert’s legacy, it is a powerful reminder to our community, especially to our young people, that there is no limit to what our students can accomplish in their lives.”

Tom Hoskins, the Superintendent of the Vallecito Union School District, also spoke, in support of the proclamation. The district oversees Albert Michelson Elementary School in Murphys. He says the action “underscores the significance and importance of science in education and our community.”

Peter Michelson, who was introduced at the meeting as a professor of physics at Stanford University and the great-grand-nephew of Michelson, was on hand to accept the proclamation.

He stated, “You have an incredible community here and I really thank you all.”

The proclamation was read aloud by Calaveras Supervisor Martin Huberty (who represents the Murphys community).

You can read it below:

PROCLAMATION ESTABLISHING DECEMBER 19 AS ALBERT ABRAHAM MICHELSON DAY IN CALAVERAS COUNTY

WHEREAS, Albert Abraham Michelson, born December 19, 1852, came to the town of Murphys Camp in Calaveras County in the mid-1850s, where he lived with his family above his father’s dry goods shop on Main Street near the Murphys Hotel and attended the original Murphys Schoolhouse where his extraordinary intellectual potential was recognized early by both his parents and teachers; and

WHEREAS, Albert Michelson embarked on a brilliant career, first serving with distinction in the U.S. Navy and later becoming a renowned professor of physics, contributing pioneering advancements to the field; and

WHEREAS, Albert Michelson became the first American to win the Nobel Prize in Physics, receiving the prestigious award in 1907 for his groundbreaking work, most notably his precise measurement of the speed of light, the invention of the Michelson interferometer, and his significant contributions to the field of spectrometry; and

WHEREAS, Michelson’s work provided key advancements in astronomical measurements, enabling the accurate determination of the size and composition of celestial bodies, with his innovations continuing to this day to serve as foundational techniques in modern science and astronomy; and

WHEREAS, a plaque on Murphys’ Main Street commemorates Michelson’s residency in Murphys and serves as an inspiration to the residents and visitors of Calaveras County, connecting the community to the achievements of this local luminary; and

WHEREAS, the Albert Michelson Elementary School, opened in 1973, stands as a testament to his lasting impact on the region and its commitment to honoring excellence in education and scientific curiosity; and

WHEREAS, the new Albert Michelson exhibit at the Angels Camp Museum has already been visited by over 400 school children – showing them that you can come from a rural area and go on to change the world; and

WHEREAS, greater awareness of life and legacy of Albert Michelson will help instill a sense of awe and pride in being raised in the same county as the first American to be awarded a Nobel Prize in science.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED that the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors, recognizing the enduring importance of Albert Abraham Michelson’s life, work, and legacy, hereby designates December 19, his birthday, as Albert Abraham Michelson Day, to celebrate his contributions to science, education, and inspiration for present and future generations of Calaveras County students.