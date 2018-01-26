UC Postpones Vote On Tuition Hike

University of California Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — The University of California Board of Regents decided this week to wait until the Governor’s revised budget is released before voting on a proposed tuition increase for next school year.

We reported earlier this week that the board was going to vote on a plan to increase tuition by $342 next year for in-state residents and $978 for out-of-state residents. The regents were met at the meeting by many student protestors who stated they were already struggling to pay the current rate, which is $12,630 for in-state and just over $28,000 for out-of-state.

This current year the UC system received a 4-percent increase is revenue, and the Governor is currently proposing a 3-percent increase for next year. The board of regents had been hoping for another 4-percent increase, which is why they have been looking at increasing tuition.

If the fee increase is approved in May, it would impact all 10 of the UC schools.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Contact Your Local Representatives; US Congressional Rep. 4th District Tom McClintock, US Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, 5th Assembly District Frank Bigelow and 8th District State Senator Tom Berryhill in our Community Guide Government Section here.