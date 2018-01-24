UC Regents To Vote On Tuition Hike

Janet Napolitano Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — Those attending one of the 10 University of California schools may see their tuition increase for the second consecutive year.

The board of regents will vote later today to increase tuition for in-state residents by $342 (2.7-percent) in academic year 2018-19, to $12,972. Tuition for out-of-state residents would increase by $978 (3.5-percent), bringing the total to $28,992 per year. The regents approved a similar increase last year, which was the first tuition hike since 2011. The proposal by UC leaders indicates that the funding is needed to compensate for state reductions during a time of record-high enrollment.

The Associated Press reports that Governor Jerry Brown is proposing a 3-percent increase in base funding for the UC system next year, down from a four-percent increase in recent years. UC President Janet Napoliltano says the 3-percent increase is less than was anticipated.

